Savvy home shoppers know the advantages of being among the first to purchase in a brand-new community. Prices will never be lower. “Early birds” have the first chance to choose their favorite homesites. And McKelvey Homes is giving customers another great reason to buy in this sought after location in Ellisville.
For a limited time, the legendary homebuilder will be offering pre-construction pricing in this extraordinary new neighborhood along with their 121st birthday celebration promotion! This month, the renowned firm is saluting its customers with $12,100 in free options on to-be-built homes in prime St. Louis and St. Charles county locations. Since every McKelvey home is built with dozens of deluxe standards seldom found elsewhere, this means buyers can add those personal touches that make a home uniquely their own.
Superb location
One of Clarkson Meadow’s most exciting attributes is its superb location in Ellisville, once ranked by Money magazine as one of the nation’s “25 Best Places to Live.” The community is situated in an established residential area off Clarkson Road, a half-mile north of area off Clarkson Road, a half-mile Manchester. Nestled in the western suburbs of St. Louis County, Ellisville is a wonderful community featuring great neighborhoods, the highly acclaimed Rockwood Schools, and an outstanding parks and trails system.
“As New Construction expands further and further to the west, we were extremely fortunate to acquire this piece of property,” observed Jim Brennan, McKelvey Homes’ president. “It’s close-in and surrounded by everything homeowners could possibly need or want on a day-to-day basis.”
Redevelopment of the Clarkson Meadow’s site is in progress; construction of the display model is scheduled to begin shortly; and the neighborhood will consist of 13 McKelvey Homesites along with the communities current homes arranged around a cul-de-sac. Many homesites will have mature trees onsite.
The designer series
The picturesque setting and generously proportioned homesites are ideal for a hand-picked portfolio of 8 plans from McKelvey’s top-selling Designer Series, all including a standard 3-car garage, 9’ ceilings on the first floor, extensive hardwood flooring, granite countertops, luxurious master suites, and much more! Pre-construction pricing will start from the upper-$400s, and the various 3- and 4-bedroom designs provide 2,283 to 4,015 square feet of luxurious living space.
On display will be the “Muirfield,” a sophisticated, 3,717-square-foot story-&-a-half with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. One of the firm’s most popular home designs, the floorplan features a main-floor master suite and wonderfully open layout, with the dining room, great room, breakfast and hearth rooms revolving around a central island kitchen. Upstairs are a loft, spacious bonus room, and three large bedrooms, two served by a true Jack-&-Jill bath.
Clyde Oliver has been named community sales manager for Clarkson Meadows. During pre-construction, he will be working with prospective homebuyers at Bur Oaks in Chesterfield, where a Turnberry is displayed and open for touring daily. “This gives customers the opportunity to preview a model very similar to the one that will be shown at Clarkson Meadows,” Oliver remarked. “And with pre-construction pricing and $12,100 in FREE options, the investment value of a home in this new community will never be greater.”
For up-to-the-minute information on Clarkson Meadows, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or contact Oliver, 314-378-2186.