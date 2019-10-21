McKelvey Homes is pulling out all the stops as 2019 draws to a close, signaling the final weeks of the firm’s year-long 121st anniversary celebration. And there has never been a better time to invest in a new McKelvey home!
Savings up to an astonishing $34,847 have been applied to the current selection of market homes, either ready for immediate move-in or available to close by the end of the year. And the builder’s fabulous $12,100 “birthday gift” offer is still in effect on to-be-built homes through the month of October.
Ready now or by the end of the year
McKelvey’s luxury-packed market homes have been flying off the shelves, but sale-priced, quick move-in opportunities are still available in these prime locations …
The Villages of Provence – in downtown St. Charles
- Move-in-ready – a feature-packed “Sterling” ranch – sale-priced at $458,212, savings of $16,048
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a 1.5-story “Provence,” $528,155 (save $12,100) and a “Tuscany II” ranch, $413,023 (save $12,100)
Muirfield Manor – in O’Fallon
- Move-in-ready – a feature-packed 1.5 story “Provence” – sale-priced at $514,358, saving of $34,847, or a “Tuscany II” ranch, $416,613 ($12,500 in savings)
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a “Hemingway” ranch, $427,116 (save $12,100)
The Villages at Sandfort Farm – in St. Charles City
- Move-in-ready – a feature-packed 1.5 story “Muirfield” – sale-priced at $533,215, savings of $12,500
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a “Tuscany II” ranch, $408,095 (save $12,500)
Bur Oaks – in Chesterfield
- Move-in-ready – a feature-packed 1.5 story “Provence” – sale-priced at $789,290, savings of $34,621
Schuessler Valley Estates – in Sunset Hills
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a 1.5 Story “Turnberry,” $874,191 (save $12,500)
The Villages at Montrachet – in O’Fallon
- Close by the end of the year on 1.5-story “Muirfield,” $576,080 (saving $52,142) – or save $38,980 on a 3-bedroom “Sterling ranch,”" $54
- Save $23,980 on a 1.5-story “Provence,” $559,191, to be completed in early 2019
Wyndemere Estates – in Lake Saint Louis
- Move in this year – to a “Tuscany II,” ranch $416,613 (save $12,500)
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a 1.5-story “Provence” ($517,821) and a 2-story “Carlyle” ($437,963) both reduced by $12,500
But wait, there’s more!
Buyers purchasing a to-be-built home in any of McKelvey’s outstanding neighborhoods by October 31st will receive a $12,100 “birthday gift card” to use towards custom options absolutely free!
And still more news…
Clarkson Meadows – Now open in Ellisville, redevelopment of these homesites has started and McKelvey is offering the top-selling Designer Series in this sought after location starting in the $490’s.
Inverness – Site development has begun for this fabulous new master-planned community, located at Bryan and Feise roads in Dardenne Prairie. Pre-sales are expected to begin in late fall, and prospects can register for advance information on the company website.
Over 12 decades of quality home-building is certainly cause for celebration, and McKelvey Homes has delivered! But this extraordinary event will soon come to an end, so visit mckelveyhomes.com now for details on these once-in-a-lifetime ownership opportunities.