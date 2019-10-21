Building a new home is about building a living space for your family. So, every little thing matters. There must be room to grow, space to store, areas for academics, digs for the dog, workspace, play space, sleep space, elbow room for everyone. When your home is designed to support the way your family lives, life gets easier -- and more comfortable.
Choose your floor plan
From our uniquely crafted architecture to our expertly designed floor plans which offer uninterrupted flow from room-to-room, our thoughtfully planned spaces give your family bigger and better-functioning gathering spaces, more natural light and outstanding ways to organize. When daily tasks become more simple, there’s more time to live, love, learn and laugh.
Personalize every living space
Every distinctive Payne Family Homes floor plan provides options allowing you to configure your living space to perfectly suit your family’s needs. Plus, we team up with quality brands, trusted for on-trend fashions and exceptional performance, so you can finish your home to reflect your own unique style. Organized Living closet systems, Aristokraft cabinetry, Kohler plumbing fixtures, Frigidaire appliances, Sherwin Williams paints and more… With so many ways to personalize your brand new home, building new has never made so much sense.
Save up to $30,000 for a limited time
Now through the end of the month, Payne Family Homes is offering sweet, sweet savings on options and upgrades to personalize each and every little thing in your new home. Get 10%, 20%, even 30% off fixtures and features, from an expanded garage to kitchen upgrades, specialty bath, finished lower level, and so much more! This offer goes poof after Halloween, so make your move now!
Visit paynefamilyhomes.com, call or text 314-477-1218, or see a Community Manager for complete offer details. Now’s the time to start building a better way of life. Make our house, your home during this limited time offer and save like never before.