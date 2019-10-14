Payne-Display-Sandford-(24-of-89-online.jpg

Photo provided by Payne Family Homes

New home construction is a highly sought after rarity in the historic St. Charles 63301 zip code, so house hunters have flocked to The Villages at Sandfort Farm – a new home community being developed just 7 minutes west of the Blanchette Bridge, north of I-70 between Zumbehl Road and the Cave Springs exit. This historic 125-acre family farm is quickly becoming home to a new generation of ’01 residents.

Payne-Display-Sandford-(2-of-89-online.jpg

Photo provided by Payne Family Homes

It’s here that award-winning St. Louis homebuilder Payne Family Homes is offering a distinctive collection of ranch, 1.5 story and 2 story homes. Each luxurious single family home is meticulously designed to reflect today’s modern lifestyles with open floor plans, remarkable construction quality, timeless architecture, and a breathtaking assortment of options and finishes that permit virtually unending personalization.

Plus, residents of Sandfort Farm enjoy a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle with HOA-provided lawn, landscape, irrigation and snow removal services, and a first-class, resort-style neighborhood amenities package. Imagine coming home to a community swimming pool, pool house, playground and walking paths across more than 33 acres of maintained common ground.

shutterstock_553442167.-onlinejpg.jpg

Photo provided by Payne Family Homes

Phase II home sites are now available, offering 50 additional families the opportunity to make our house your home in this one-of-a-kind new home community. Standard in-grade, look-out and walk-out home sites are conveniently positioned near the front of the neighborhood – some backing to a community water feature and walking trails and others across two cul -de-sacs.

For a limited time, buyers are invited to enjoy Grand Opening pricing on Phase II home sit ring a seasonal promotion featuring sweet, sweet savings of up to $30,000 off options and upgrades on all to-be-built contracts written October 1-31, 2019. See Community Manager for home site information and offer details.

Sandfort Farm Logo
Payne Sandfort