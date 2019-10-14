New home construction is a highly sought after rarity in the historic St. Charles 63301 zip code, so house hunters have flocked to The Villages at Sandfort Farm – a new home community being developed just 7 minutes west of the Blanchette Bridge, north of I-70 between Zumbehl Road and the Cave Springs exit. This historic 125-acre family farm is quickly becoming home to a new generation of ’01 residents.
It’s here that award-winning St. Louis homebuilder Payne Family Homes is offering a distinctive collection of ranch, 1.5 story and 2 story homes. Each luxurious single family home is meticulously designed to reflect today’s modern lifestyles with open floor plans, remarkable construction quality, timeless architecture, and a breathtaking assortment of options and finishes that permit virtually unending personalization.
Plus, residents of Sandfort Farm enjoy a carefree, low-maintenance lifestyle with HOA-provided lawn, landscape, irrigation and snow removal services, and a first-class, resort-style neighborhood amenities package. Imagine coming home to a community swimming pool, pool house, playground and walking paths across more than 33 acres of maintained common ground.
Phase II home sites are now available, offering 50 additional families the opportunity to make our house your home in this one-of-a-kind new home community. Standard in-grade, look-out and walk-out home sites are conveniently positioned near the front of the neighborhood – some backing to a community water feature and walking trails and others across two cul -de-sacs.
For a limited time, buyers are invited to enjoy Grand Opening pricing on Phase II home sit ring a seasonal promotion featuring sweet, sweet savings of up to $30,000 off options and upgrades on all to-be-built contracts written October 1-31, 2019. See Community Manager for home site information and offer details.