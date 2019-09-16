We’d like to welcome your family into our family this holiday season. Right now, Payne Family Homes is offering new lower pricing on dozens of Homes Ready Now to help you make a quick move before year end.
Here are the top five reasons to make our house your home this holiday season.
SAVINGS UP TO $76,596 ON QUICK CLOSE HOMES
With savings up to $76,596 on move-in ready homes in O’Fallon, Wentzville, St. Charles, Cottleville, St. Peters, Lake St. Louis, Dardenne Prairie, Arnold, Wildwood and Eureka, we’re making moving in time for the holidays easy as pie! See discounted list prices at paynefamilyhomes.com/homes.
FLOOR PLANS DESIGNED FOR THE WAY YOU LIVE
Our selection of Homes Ready Now reflects today’s best-selling condo, villa, ranch, 1.5 story and 2 story floor plans. You’ll delight in the innovative space planning featuring fewer walls, more natural light, higher ceilings, comfortable gathering spaces, functional kitchens and baths, copious amounts of storage and flexible spaces that allow for home offices, guest rooms, live-in family members, hobbies and more.
MOST POPULAR OPTIONS ALREADY BUILT IN
In order to offer buyers remarkable new construction quality on a shorter timeline, Payne Family Homes constructs a number of inventory homes in each new home community. We build our move-in ready homes to include livable, loveable options most of our buyers select to include in their new Payne Family Homes.
DESIGNER SELECTED COLORS & FINISHES
Our Design Services Team, backed by the experience of having worked with literally thousands of new home buyers in the past decade, hand-picks the most stylish products to complete your new home. When you choose to buy one of our Homes Ready Now, you’ll be comfortable in and proud of your stylish new construction home for years to come.
LOW, LOW MORTGAGE RATES
Consult with one of our preferred mortgage lenders to see how truly affordable new construction is – especially with today’s lower mortgage rates. Our preferred lenders have experience serving the unique needs of new construction buyers and access to programs specifically designed to help you close on time without a hitch.
FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED - HURRY!
Time is running out to gather your family and celebrate the holidays in your new Payne Family home. So, visit one of our new home communities and walk through Homes Ready Now. Or, contact our online consultants to help refine your search - paynefamilyhomes.com or 314-477-1218.