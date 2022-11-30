 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honich, Matthew James

Honich, Matthew James Age 65, died on November 25, 2022. Truly a GIFT OF GOD! Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Holy Cross, Saturday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. Private burial.

