Honorable Mentions

• Maren Morris’ “Humble Quest Tour” with Natalie Hemby, 8 p.m. Aug. 11, St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, $30-$99, ticketmaster.com
• R&B Kickback with Brian McKnight, SWV, Lyfe Jennings, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $75-$129, ticketmaster.com
• Hanson’s “Red Green Blue Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. Aug. 12, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $39.50-$45, ticketmaster.com
• Zac Brown Band’s “Out in the Middle Tour” with Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, $30-$125, ticketmaster.com
• Incubus with very special guest Sublime with Rome, the Aquadolls, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$99, livenation.com
• Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer’s “The Wrong Party Tour,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14, St. Louis Music Park, $19-$69, ticketmaster.com
• Turnpike Troubadours, Old 97’s, Muscadine Bloodine, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $153-$538, ticketmaster.com
