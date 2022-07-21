 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Honorable Mentions

Music Brian McKnight Interview

Music artist Brian McKnight speaks during an interview with the Associated Press during Essence Fest in New Orleans, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Associated Press
Maren Morris Performs on NBC's Today Show

Maren Morris performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, March 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Maren Morris’ “Humble Quest Tour” with Natalie Hemby, 8 p.m. Aug. 11, St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, $30-$99, ticketmaster.com

R&B Kickback with Brian McKnight, SWV, Lyfe Jennings, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $75-$129, ticketmaster.com

Hanson’s “Red Green Blue Tour 2022,” 8 p.m. Aug. 12, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $39.50-$45, ticketmaster.com

Zac Brown Band’s “Out in the Middle Tour” with Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, $30-$125, ticketmaster.com

Incubus with very special guest Sublime with Rome, the Aquadolls, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $18-$99, livenation.com

Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammer’s “The Wrong Party Tour,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14, St. Louis Music Park, $19-$69, ticketmaster.com

Turnpike Troubadours, Old 97’s, Muscadine Bloodine, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $153-$538, ticketmaster.com

