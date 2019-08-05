Tower Grove Park
Cahokia Mounds
St. Louis Zoo
St. Louis Art Museum
Art Hill in Forest Park
Jewel Box
Laumeier Sculpture Park
Castlewood State Park
Creve Coeur Park
Malcolm W. Martin Memorial Park
The Magic House
Six Flags St. Louis
The Mural Mile
Delmar Loop
Fox Theatre
Lafayette Square
Grant’s Farm
Central Library
Cafe Osage
City Diner
Three Sixty
Fiddlehead Fern Cafe
City Coffeehouse and Creperie
Venice Cafe
Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
What did we miss? These are some of our favorite photogenic spots. Leave a comment to tell us about yours.