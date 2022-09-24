Honorable Mentions

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jo Koy’s “Funny is Funny World Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $41-$66, ticketmaster.com

Conan Gray’s “Superache Tour” with Baby Queen, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield,$54-$245, ticketmaster.com

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9,  Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Avenue, $37-$42, jazzstl.org

Jim Jefferies’ “The Moist Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Stifel Theatre, $36-$76, ticketmaster.com

Ani DiFranco, Jess Nolan, 8 p.m. Oct. 7, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $25-$50, ticketmaster.com

Tenille Townes, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $20, ticketweb.com

“Pointergeist” with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth, the Hu, Fire from the Gods, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, $29-$149, livenation.com

Death Cab for Cutie’s “Asphalt Meadows Tour” with Thao, 8 p.m. Oct. 13, the Factory, $39.50-$69.50, ticketmaster.com

Jake Owen’s “Up There Down Here Tour” with Travis Denning, Mackenzie Carpenter, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, $45-$85, ticketmaster.com

AWOLNATION's "Falling Forward Tour" with Badflower, the Mysterines, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Pageant, $35-$45, ticketmaster.com

Ryan Adams, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, the Factory, $49-$89, ticketmaster.com

Rüfüs Du Sol,’s “Surrender Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, $39-$59, ticketmaster.com

Judy Collins, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, the Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Avenue, $40-$70, metrotix.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

