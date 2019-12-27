Honorable Mentions

Noname, Jan. 23, the Pageant
Dianne Reeves, Feb. 9, the Sheldon Concert Hall
Travis Scott, Feb. 18, Enterprise Center
Mariah Carey, March 16, Stifel Theatre
Patti LaBelle, March 22, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts
Sting, April 13, Stifel Theatre
PJ Morton, April 29, Old Rock House
Emily King, April 30, Delmar Hall
Ella Mai, May 5, the Pageant
Cher, Chic, May 10, Enterprise Center
Snarky Puppy, May 19, Atomic Cowboy Pavilion
Hozier, June 6, Stifel Theatre
O’Jays, June 15, Fox Theatre
Carrie Underwood, June 18, Enterprise Center
Shawn Mendes, June 30, Enterprise Center
Ariana Grande, July 6, Enterprise Center
Heart, July 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hootie and the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies, July 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Diana Ross, July 25, Fox Theatre
Mary J. Blige and Nas, July 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Gary Clark, Aug. 12, Fox Theatre
The Black Keys, Sept. 25, Enterprise Center
Erykah Badu, Oct. 5, Chaifetz Arena
Jidenna, Oct. 15, the Pageant
Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, Oct. 19, the Pageant
The Midnight Hour, Oct. 22, Off Broadway
The Chainsmokers, Nov. 8, Enterprise Center
Smino, Dec. 8, the Pageant