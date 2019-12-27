You are the owner of this article.
Honorable Mentions
Honorable Mentions

Travis Scott at Enterprise Center

Travis Scott performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Noname, Jan. 23, the Pageant

Dianne ReevesFeb. 9, the Sheldon Concert Hall

Travis Scott at Enterprise Center

Travis ScottFeb. 18, Enterprise Center

Mariah CareyMarch 16, Stifel Theatre

Patti LaBelleMarch 22, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

StingApril 13, Stifel Theatre

PJ MortonApril 29, Old Rock House

Emily KingApril 30, Delmar Hall

Ella MaiMay 5, the Pageant

CherChicMay 10, Enterprise Center

Snarky PuppyMay 19, Atomic Cowboy Pavilion

HozierJune 6, Stifel Theatre

O’JaysJune 15, Fox Theatre

Carrie UnderwoodJune 18, Enterprise Center

Shawn MendesJune 30, Enterprise Center

Ariana GrandeJuly 6, Enterprise Center

HeartJuly 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Hootie and the Blowfish, Barenaked LadiesJuly 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Diana RossJuly 25, Fox Theatre

Mary J. Blige and NasJuly 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Gary ClarkAug. 12, Fox Theatre

The Black KeysSept. 25, Enterprise Center

Erykah BaduOct. 5, Chaifetz Arena

JidennaOct. 15, the Pageant

Big K.R.I.T.RapsodyOct. 19, the Pageant

The Midnight HourOct. 22, Off Broadway

The ChainsmokersNov. 8, Enterprise Center

SminoDec. 8, the Pageant

