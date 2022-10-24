Honorable mentions

Dayglow’s “People in Motion Tour” with Ritt Momney, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $29.50-$35, ticketmaster.com
The Joy Formidable, Cuffed Up, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard, $23-$25, ticketmaster.com
The Wood Brothers, Steve Poltz, 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
Gloria Trevi, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $50-$225, ticketmaster.com
Gin Blossoms’ “New Miserable Experience Live,” 8 p.m. Nov. 4, the Pageant, $27.50-$32.50, ticketmaster.com
“We Outside Tour” with Michael Blackson, Karlous Miller, Bill Bellamy, Tony Rock, Kelly Kellz and Kid Capri, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue, $62.75-$102.75, ticketmaster.com
Hatebreed’s “10 Years of Perseverance Tour,” 7 p.m. Nov. 4, Pop’s, 1403 Mississippi Avenue, Sauget, $29-$35, ticketweb.com
Chris Tomlin and Hillsong United, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Chaifetz Arena, $32.75-$102.75, ticketmaster.com
W.A.S.P.’s 40th Anniversary Tour with Armored Saint, 8 p.m. Nov. 8, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $35-$69, ticketmaster.com
Jinjer, P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, the Pageant, $37-$42, ticketmaster.com
I Prevail’s “True Power Tour” with Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, Stand Atlantic, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, the Factory, $60-$300, ticketmaster.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers, 8 p.m. Nov. 9, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $35-$50, ticketweb.com
Omar Apollo’s “The Prototype Tour” with Ravyn Lenae, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 10, the Pageant, $32.50-$37.50, ticketmaster.com
Brian Culbertson, Marcus Anderson, Marqueal Jordan, 8 p.m. Nov. 13, the Pageant, $49.50, ticketmaster.com
Steve Vai’s “Inviolate Tour,” 8 p.m. Nov. 14, the Pageant, $40-$60, ticketmaster.com
Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Avenue, $42-$47, jazzstl.org
Pusifer’s “Existential Record Tour, Let the Probing Continue with Night Club, 8 p.m. Nov. 17, the Factory, $39.50-$89.50, ticketmaster.com
Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard, $69.50-$109.50, metrotix.com
Muscadine Bloodline, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, the Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, $20, ticketweb.com
Gucci Mane, hosted by Keloc G with DJ Ron Gotti, 8 p.m. Nov. 18, the Pageant, $47-$87, ticketmaster.com
38 Special, Molly Hatchet, Black Oak Arkansas, 7 p.m. Nov. 19, Family Arena, $45-$85, ticketmaster.com
Blue October, 8 p.m. Nov. 19, the Pageant, $37.$45, ticketmaster.com
Machine Head’s “The Electric Happy Tour Live,” 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, $28-$49.50, etix.com
Thanksgiving Soul Jam with the Whispers, the Dramatics featuring LJ Reynolds, the Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, Rose Royce, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, Stifel Theatre, $56-$196, ticketmaster.com