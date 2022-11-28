• Steep Canyon Rangers, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard), $40-$50, metrotix.com
• Foxing, Thor Axe, the Mall, Shinra Knives, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard), $20-$25, ticketmaster.com
• The Wild Feathers and Michigan Rattlers, 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Blueberry Hill Duck Room (6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City), $25-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Twen, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, the Factory, sold out, ticketmaster.com
• Trampled By Turtles, Sumbuck, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, the Pageant, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com
• The Prince Experience, 8 p.m. Dec. 9, the Hawthorn, $20, ticketweb.com
- Big Ten basketball tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, game times, TV info, scores, results
- Atlantic 10 Conference basketball tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, game times, TV info
- SEC basketball tournament 2023 bracket, schedule, game times, TV info, scores, results
- Jordan Walker's outrageous performances might soon force the hand of the Cardinals
- Parents push back on allegations against St. Louis transgender center. ‘I’m baffled.’
- Editorial: Cold-blooded killer of two gets a 15-year sentence. Justice, Kim Gardner style.
- Feds probe St. Louis-area church, nonprofit that claimed millions in federal food aid
- Mizzou's Dennis Gates on senior day moment with Isiaih Mosley: 'I'm by my players' side every day'
- New rating system shows decline for Missouri schools as open enrollment gains support
- Poll shows low approval ratings for St. Louis circuit attorney, mayor
- Hochman: ‘S-T-L! S-T-L!’ A soccer win on a night St. Louis fans will never forget
- Runner shot on public trail in St. Charles County sues turkey hunter, state
- Missouri attorney general subpoenas case dismissal list as part of Kim Gardner probe
- 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
- Woman shot in Schnucks parking lot in St. Peters
• MAX, VINCINT, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Delmar Hall, $27.50-$30, ticketmaster.com
• Tab Benoit, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 17, the Hawthorn, $30-$50, ticketweb.com
• Dr. Zhivegas Performing the Music of Prince and the Revolution, 8 p.m. Dec. 23, Delmar Hall, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!