What we thought • This game caught the eye of my 13-year-old son because it looked cool, and it turns out, it’s become a family favorite and has sat out on our coffee table for days at a time. You can set the difficulty of play by selecting one or more monster to place on the board, play characters that have different strengths, and work together to try to defeat them. Solo play is also engaging (and can give Mom and Dad a break, too.) It takes a bit of time to learn the rules, and it takes a few steps to complete a turn. But this game can cause a few arguments, considering all players have a goal of moving around the village and not getting killed. The game inspired us to watch some classic monster movies, and we were tickled to see the villager characters in the game play minor roles on the screen.