Horsing around

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Billy Jr.’s girlfriend of one year, Marissa, visits from Dallas, and everyone is like, this relationship is not real and we don't like Marissa. And the girls give family friend Jake an underwhelming makeover. Literally nothing of consequences happens.

The episode opens down on the farm, where the Busches are giving us “Little House on the Prairie” realness — riding horses, playing with sheep, scooping poop, playing polo. The horse Haley is riding has a Kräftig-branded saddle blanket.

BO: Peter sighting!

Grace tells us that being a Busch affords such perks as “riding horses.” She says she’s a competitive show-jumper and that there are about 50 horses on the property. “It’s a huge part of my life, it’s my love, it’s my passion.”

GH: “Have you seen Clark recently?” one of the girls asks Haley while they shovel poop and brush a horse in the stable. Haley says she told him she wants to spend more time in LA and that she can’t wait around in St. Louis for him. Clark told her he wants to stay here, and she can visit him. She tells us she’s disappointed that he can’t recognize that she wants to pursue dreams of her own.

A lot of weird editing in this scene: In roughly five seconds, Haley goes from brushing a horse’s tail to holding a fully braided tail. Then, a few seconds later, the tail is unbraided again. It’s a visual representation of the conversation we just witnessed.