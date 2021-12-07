Hostnik's tough defense, mentality helped Villa Duchesne repeat as champions

Villa Duchesne senior Garner Hostnik surveyed the field on the first day of field hockey practice.
Gone were eight graduates, including midfield sensation Suzy Keefer, three-time All-Metro player-of-the-year Taryn Tkachuk and most of a defensive unit that surrendered just three goals during the entire 2020 campaign.
“I never had doubts, but coming into preseason I knew we weren’t going to be able to rely on certain people anymore. Everyone on the team was going to have to contribute more,” Hostnik said.
Not only did Hostnik contribute more through her play but also through her leadership, guiding a young Villa Duchesne team to a repeat performance as Midwest Tournament champions and fourth title in five seasons.
Garner Hostnik is the 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year in field hockey.
“What makes this championship so special is that there was so much unknown opportunity,” Villa Duchesne coach Kate Graft said. “Garner was so calm and confident. She played such a huge role on our team, and she’s done it so quietly and humbly.”
Part of that humility was her willingness to transform her approach to her midfield position. Normally a shutdown defender from her spot at the bottom of the diamond, she combined her outstanding defensive instincts with a purposeful intent for creating offense.
Hostnik scored seven goals, including the game-winner in the Saints’ playoff opener against Summit, and added 13 assists, none bigger than the two she dished out in a 2-0 victory over MICDS in the state championship game.
“The fact that I could be a part of the two goals in the state game, it was cool that I was able to help in how we ultimately won,” Hostnik said.
Helpfulness was a common theme for Hostnik. A young defensive corps struggled at times, especially during a trip to Louisville when the Saints became disoriented during corner opportunities and lost their first game of the season 4-3 to Sacred Heart.
“We got tripped up with not every (opposing player) being marked and they would just hit it in,” Hostnik said. “I had to captain the defense, ‘Mark her, mark her,’ and by the state game, our defense was phenomenal and so tight on everyone.”
For Graft, the presence of Hostnik has helped an everchanging defensive unit improve each season.
“Every year she was put forth with new players to play with, which is definitely a challenge for anybody, but Garner corralled them and really elevated the level of defensive play,” Graft said.
Leadership is a trait that Hostnik has both developed and studied. She is an avid reader, especially books on leadership, and may pursue a degree in sports psychology in college.
“Through all my years of sports, I have really developed the mental side of it and that’s really interesting to me,” said Hostnik, who also earned second-team All-Metro honors in girls lacrosse last season, helping the Saints earn their first state championship appearance.
Hostnik’s leadership style leans on comfort, encouragement and inspiration. Even game officials are taken aback by her respectful tone when questioning a judgment.
“I would chuckle a little when an official would say ‘Wow, Garner is so kind when she asks us a question.’ I heard that from about six to eight officials,” Graft said.
Those leadership skills were put to the test after Villa lost its regular season finale to Cor Jesu. Offensive corner opportunities, usually the bread-and-butter of the Villa Duchesne attack, lacked the finishing touch.
The Saints lost 1-0 in overtime, marking their first loss to a St. Louis area team in 27 games.
“I wouldn’t say we were shocked. I think of it as a blessing in disguise. We even talked afterward about how we weren’t just going to be given (a championship),” Hostnik said. “It clicked in everyone’s head that we would have to work so hard and want it so much.”
Hostnik even took to the chalkboard to design additional corner plays for the state tournament.
“We’re at practice and she says, ‘I’ve got another corner. I’ve got another corner.’ I had to limit her to one or two,” Graft said. “She’s really a student of the game.”
During the state championship game against MICDS, the completeness of Hostnik’s game was on full display.
Her calmness prior to the game spread to her teammates, six of whom had never stepped on the field during a championship game.
Her long, accurate passes quickly turned defense into offense, her aerial passes alleviated pressure and her sensational block tackles stopped onrushing attackers in their tracks.
Then came the game-winning goals, both assisted by Hostnik and both on perfectly-executed corners.
“We were so bonded and worked so well together,” Hostnik said.
Graft knows that those team bonds were strengthened by Hostnik, and when she surveys the field on the first day of tryouts next season, she will search for someone to fill the multi-faceted void left in the back of the diamond.
“There are not a lot of people who master her defensive smarts. Other positions you can fill in, but for the last four years, it’s been, ‘We have Garner in that spot,’” Graft said.