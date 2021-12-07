Hostnik's tough defense, mentality helped Villa Duchesne repeat as champions

Hostnik scored seven goals, including the game-winner in the Saints’ playoff opener against Summit, and added 13 assists, none bigger than the two she dished out in a 2-0 victory over MICDS in the state championship game.

“The fact that I could be a part of the two goals in the state game, it was cool that I was able to help in how we ultimately won,” Hostnik said.

Helpfulness was a common theme for Hostnik. A young defensive corps struggled at times, especially during a trip to Louisville when the Saints became disoriented during corner opportunities and lost their first game of the season 4-3 to Sacred Heart.

“We got tripped up with not every (opposing player) being marked and they would just hit it in,” Hostnik said. “I had to captain the defense, ‘Mark her, mark her,’ and by the state game, our defense was phenomenal and so tight on everyone.”

For Graft, the presence of Hostnik has helped an everchanging defensive unit improve each season.

“Every year she was put forth with new players to play with, which is definitely a challenge for anybody, but Garner corralled them and really elevated the level of defensive play,” Graft said.