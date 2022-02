When 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 • Where Bally Sports Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $20 • More info axs.com

Hot Country Nights continues this weekend with country singer Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. Smith released a two-part album in 2020, “Country Things, Vol. 1” and “Country Things, Vol. 2.” Hot County Nights is presented by 92.3 WIL. By Kevin C. Johnson