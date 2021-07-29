Hot Springs, Arkansas

The summer heat can be intense at times, but Hot Springs, whether you are with your family or a group of girlfriends (as I was recently), is a great place to enjoy the outdoors and pamper yourself as well.

Take a walk along historic Central Avenue of the city known as America’s first resort to admire the architecture and beauty of Bathhouse Row, which consists of eight bathhouses constructed between 1892 and 1923. Take a peek inside the refurnished rooms (and cool off!) inside the Fordyce Bathhouse, which functions as the Hot Springs National Park visitor center. Stop for lunch and enjoy beer brewed from the mineral springs at Superior Bathhouse Brewery. Plan ahead and make an appointment to enjoy a peaceful soak in the mineral waters, a massage or other spa services at one of the two operating bathhouses.