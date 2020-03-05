Housewarming guests

GH: Back to the “farmhouse.” An electric keyboard seems to be the only thing Gussie packed. Oh, and a boat captain hat.

All this “moving” can make a guy thirsty. Time for a Kraaaaaftig! There seems to be some in the house already, but as if on cue, two Friends of the Busches arrive carrying four cases of it! This seems like too much of a good thing.

The visiting bros are Jake and Clark. Yes, Haley’s Clark. He’s gonna need a few beers to get through his ensuing storyline. Pass one over here.

BO: Jake, Billy Jr.’s best friend, arrives wearing an American flag tank top. I’m surprised there’s no Kräftig logo on it. The wild Hawaiian shirt he wears in his interviews is pretty amazing.

The Busch boys interrogate Clark about his plans for his trip with Haley. Will he propose? Does he have a ring? Has he talked to Billy Sr.? Proposal Talk No. 3 is far more awkward than the conversation among the sisters. I am cringing so hard right now.

GH: Why are these two so obsessed with their sister’s relationship and not pondering proposals of their own? Clark insists he doesn’t know whether he’ll propose.

Either way, Gussie had better start practicing “Wedding March” on that keyboard.

