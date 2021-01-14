HOW DOES THE O-LINE LOOK IN 2021?

A: I'd say Maietti and Cook for sure. If Hyrin White is healthy he should be a leading candidate for one of the tackle jobs. The staff sure seemed to like Zeke Powell at left tackle, but I would think he'll have to earn that job again. Same for Xavier Delgado at left guard. I was impressed by Luke Griffin when he got a chance to play some guard this year. Connor Tollison is the one freshman joining the group, but I'm not sure he jumps right in and beats out any of the veterans. Drinkwitz strongly implied last month that they'd like to find a tackle who could push for immediate playing time.