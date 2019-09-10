As launch-time approaches, the crowd gathers “behind the ropes” to watch with anticipation as pilots and crews prepare to compete in the “Hare and Hounds” balloon race. The PNC Bank balloon, is the “Hare” and leads the pack, launching and landing first. Once this balloon lands, the team lays an “X” out on the ground as a target. The other “Hound” balloons launch in pursuit and the pilot who drops his birdseed/bean bag nearest the center of the target is the winner!
2018 winners:
1st Place – MIKE BIEN, of Chesterfield, MO
2nd Place – JASON GAINES, flying for Dirty Dogz
3rd Place – TOM CATON, flying for Maryville University
Meet the Pilots
Our GFPBR pilots are from across the country and fly in races around the world! Since our event is hosted in a major metropolitan area, St. Louis is special. Our pilots are some of the most experienced in country and attend by invitation only. Their stories are numerous and their excitement for meeting fun-loving-families and flying high above St. Louis every year is never-ending.
