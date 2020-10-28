 Skip to main content
How many games for the upcoming season?
How many games for the upcoming season?

St. Louis Blues opening night pregame celebration

St. Louis Blues mascot Louie the bear high fives fans on the blue carpet outside of the Enterprise Center on Oct. 2, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt. tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Question: Considering what you said about the playoffs needing to end by late July, and that the league will need to eventually reset its calendar, how many games do you forecast for this upcoming season?

Answer: Even if the league starts on Jan. 1, which is debatable, I can't see an 82-game schedule and full playoffs being completed by the third week of July --basically one month longer than a normal season. To have the regular season done by mid-May -- leaving two months for playoffs -- that means you'd have to play something like 18 games a month from January through April, plus 10 games over the first two weeks of May. Throw in any COVID cancellations, and it's hard to see that working. I think 60 games might be more likely than 82.

