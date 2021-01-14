HOW MANY SENIORS COMING BACK FOR 2021?

Q: How many players did the football team get to return for the extra year?

A: As of now, these are the seniors who have confirmed they're coming back or I've confirmed they're coming back: D-linemen Akial Byers and Markell Utsey, receiver Keke Chism, punter Grant McKinniss, linebacker Jamal Brooks, center Mike Maietti and safety Mason Pack, who will go on scholarship for this year. I believe running back Dawson Downing also plans to return.

D-lineman Kobie Whiteside hinted on Twitter that he's coming back but hasn't publicly said anything definitively. Same for D-lineman Chris Turner.

Receiver Micah Wilson didn't go through the senior day ceremony, so good chance he's coming back, too.