HOW MANY SENIORS COMING BACK FOR 2021?

Q: How many players did the football team get to return for the extra year?

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Markell Utsey (90) is one of the Tiger seniors who says he'll be back for 2021.

A: As of now, these are the seniors who have confirmed they're coming back or I've confirmed they're coming back: D-linemen Akial Byers and Markell Utsey, receiver Keke Chism, punter Grant McKinniss, linebacker Jamal Brooks, center Mike Maietti and safety Mason Pack, who will go on scholarship for this year. I believe running back Dawson Downing also plans to return.

D-lineman Kobie Whiteside hinted on Twitter that he's coming back but hasn't publicly said anything definitively. Same for D-lineman Chris Turner.

Receiver Micah Wilson didn't go through the senior day ceremony, so good chance he's coming back, too.

