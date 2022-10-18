How to stay safe with over-the-counter pain relievers

Q: I take a couple of over-the-counter ibuprofen tablets at least twice per day and often three times per day. How long can a person safely continue taking it?

A: Ibuprofen is one of the nonsteroidal anti-infl ammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It's sold under brand names, such as Advil and Motrin. It's also widely available as less expensive generic versions. Other over-the-counter NSAIDs include aspirin and naproxen (Aleve, generic versions).

As with most medicine, the higher the dose of an NSAID, the more likely you'll have side effects. The typical over-the counter ibuprofen tablet contains 200 milligrams of active ingredient. So, you're taking between 800 and 1,200 milligrams each day. I know that seems like a lot, but it's actually a fairly low dose. For some conditions, people may take as much as 3,200 milligrams daily.

The safest general advice for ibuprofen and other NSAIDs is the lowest effective dose for the shortest time. But for chronic conditions like arthritis, that usually won't work.

Ibuprofen and the other NSAIDs tend to irritate the stomach lining. So, the most common side effect from the amount of ibuprofen you're taking is an upset stomach. You may experience a burning pain in the upper part of your abdomen, mild nausea or a loss of appetite. To prevent these problems, try taking NSAIDs at mealtimes or with an antacid.

NSAIDs can cause other side effects, but these are less common. For instance, NSAIDs may cause:

More serious abdominal problems, including ulcers and internal bleeding.

Blood pressure to rise or, rarely, drop to an unhealthy degree.

Kidney damage.

People with heart disease to develop heart failure, causing shortness of breath and leg swelling.

A severe allergic reaction. Another common painkiller, acetaminophen (Tylenol), provides pain relief but does not reduce inflammation. It doesn't cause the bleeding problems and other side effects associated with NSAIDs. But too much acetaminophen can build up and cause liver damage.

A newer strategy for pain relief is to combine ibuprofen and acetaminophen. For example, you might try just 200 milligrams of ibuprofen and 325 milligrams of acetaminophen together. And you could safely double the ibuprofen dose with the same 325 milligrams of ibuprofen on occasion. If that still is not sufficient, it's time to talk with your doctor.