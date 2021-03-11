It was only a matter of time before the customer service helpline, a staple of modern life, became the basis for a theater piece. “Human Resources” is an interactive telephone experience that will offer access to “a menu of unexpected options” where “mystery, inspiration and maybe even enlightenment await at the push of a button.” A cellphone is recommended for the full experience, and you may call and explore as often as you like for four days from the time you receive access. The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company production created by Telephonic Literary Union. By Calvin Wilson