Hummel, Magdalena (nee Fett) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tues., Dec. 13, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Frank Hummel; dearest mother of Helen (Keith) Krull and Hilde (Vincent) Swoboda; dear grandma of Geoffrey Semon and Lisa Swoboda. Services: Funeral Mon., Dec. 19, 12 NOON at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
