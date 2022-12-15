 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hummel, Magdalena

Hummel, Magdalena (nee Fett) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tues., Dec. 13, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Frank Hummel; dearest mother of Helen (Keith) Krull and Hilde (Vincent) Swoboda; dear grandma of Geoffrey Semon and Lisa Swoboda. Services: Funeral Mon., Dec. 19, 12 NOON at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

