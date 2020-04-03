GH: Jake, Grace and Gussie saunter into a place called Stars & Stripes Outfitters at a strip mall in Florissant. Jake picks up a pink camo shirt and suggests that one of them put it on — it’s not clear who he’s talking to.

They’re here, Gussie explains, to stock up on supplies for hunting season. Grace is happy that she and Gussie have made their peace with the Louise situation. Jake is mesmerized by a pair of giant, rubber boots, and I expected him to dump a Kräftig in there and start guzzling.

BO: Grace, seemingly unprompted and out of nowhere, says: “So, what do you think about Marissa?” Gussie, to his credit, doesn’t divulge what his brother told him earlier while they were kissing fish. “I don’t know. It’s his call. I’m not going to worry about him too much.”

GH: That’s quite an about-face from his earlier policy of getting involved in everyone’s business and being a vocal Marissa opponent. Jake does not chime in here.

BO: Grace tries on a flight suit, and the store clerk looks impressed as she models the jumper on an imaginary runway.

Beth O'Malley Beth O'Malley is the reader engagement editor.