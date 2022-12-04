 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huse, Jr., Walton Charles ''Pops''

Huse, Jr., Walton Charles ''Pops'' transitioned home 11/18/2022, preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edana. Survived by his children Cindy, Jeff, and Dan, their spouses, and his 6 grandchildren. Schrader.com for full obituary.

