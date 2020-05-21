You are the owner of this article.
“Hustle and Flow” (2005)
“Hustle and Flow” (2005)

Memphis pimp DJay tries his hand at becoming a hot rapper. Who says it’s hard out here for a pimp?

Stars: Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson, Taraji P. Henson, Taryn Manning, Paula Jai Parker, Elise Neal, Isaac Hayes, Juicy J, Ludacris, DJ Qualls

Director: Craig Brewer

Rating: R

Box office: $22 million

Rotten Tomatoes: 82 percent critics, 83 percent audience

Award Recognition: Academy Award for best original song (“It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” by Three 6 Mafia); Academy Award nomination for best actor and Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a drama motion picture (Howard)

Random: Howard interviewed pimps and prostitutes to prepare for the role.

