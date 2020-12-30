 Skip to main content
Huttig Building Products +138%
The boom in housing construction has helped Huttig, a wholesaler of millwork and other building products. Investors are also watching a tug-of-war between two major shareholders: A Connecticut firm that has submitted a $107.6 million takeover bid, and a Seattle firm that says the offer is too low.

Related to this story

