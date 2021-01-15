 Skip to main content
Hydrate
Leak-proof water bottle

It's normal to feel less thirsty in cooler temperature, but hydration is just as important as in the summer. Carry water depending on your distance and location and use an insulated container to prevent it from freezing.

