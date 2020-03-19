From left: Dick York, Agnes Moorehead and Elizabeth Montgomery in "Bewitched"
From left: Helen George, Stephen McGann, Lisa Ellis and Jennifer Kirby in "Call the Midwife"
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in "Carnival Row"
Coach
Monica Aldama and Navarro College cheerleaders in "Cheer"
Navarro cheerleaders in "Cheer"
A scene from "Leslie Jones: Time Machine"
Milo Parker in "The Durrells in Corfu"
From left: Josh O'Connor, Elli Tringou, Daisy Waterstone, Milo Parker and Alexis Georgoulis in "The Durrells in Corfu"
From left: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden in "The Good Place"
Claire Danes in "Homeland"
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed in "Love Is Blind"
Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in "The Outsider"
Martin Freeman (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch in "Sherlock"
From left: Laura Prepon, Alice Cooper and Topher Grace in "That '70s Show"
Thandie Newton and Rodrigo Santoro in "Westworld"
Alex Newell (left) and Jane Levy as in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in "Law & Order: SVU"
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in "Law & Order: SVU"
RuPaul of "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt's Creek."
From left: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy in "Schitt's Creek"
From left: Dan Levy, Catherine O'Cara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy in "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt's Creek"
Lauren Ambrose in "Servant"
A scene from "Tiny House Nation"
Sophia Lillis in "I Am Not Okay With This"
Courtesy of Netflix
Bloody, funny and fast-paced, “I Am Not Okay With This” on Netflix is a refreshing take on a superhero origin story — a teen girl discovers her inner rage and with it her superpowers. The show starring Sophia Lillis (“It,” “Sharper Objects”) is based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, but it has a Stephen King vibe — the final episode will have you thinking “Carrie.” This show may not land on your “Top 10 Favorite Shows on Netflix,” but at seven episodes that are just under 30 minutes each, it won’t take you long to binge this show.
