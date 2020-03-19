'I Am Not Okay With This'
'I Am Not Okay With This'

"I Am Not OK With This"

Sophia Lillis in "I Am Not Okay With This" 

Bloody, funny and fast-paced, “I Am Not Okay With This” on Netflix is a refreshing take on a superhero origin story — a teen girl discovers her inner rage and with it her superpowers. The show starring Sophia Lillis (“It,” “Sharper Objects”) is based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, but it has a Stephen King vibe — the final episode will have you thinking “Carrie.” This show may not land on your “Top 10 Favorite Shows on Netflix,” but at seven episodes that are just under 30 minutes each, it won’t take you long to binge this show. By Norma Klingsick

