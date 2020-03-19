From left: Dick York, Agnes Moorehead and Elizabeth Montgomery in "Bewitched"
From left: Helen George, Stephen McGann, Lisa Ellis and Jennifer Kirby in "Call the Midwife"
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in "Carnival Row"
Coach Monica Aldama and Navarro College cheerleaders in "Cheer"
Navarro cheerleaders in "Cheer"
A scene from "Leslie Jones: Time Machine"
A scene from "Leslie Jones: Time Machine"
Milo Parker in "The Durrells in Corfu"
From left: Josh O'Connor, Elli Tringou, Daisy Waterstone, Milo Parker and Alexis Georgoulis in "The Durrells in Corfu"
From left: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden in "The Good Place"
Claire Danes in "Homeland"
Sophia Lillis in "I Am Not Okay With This"
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed in "Love Is Blind"
Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in "The Outsider"
Martin Freeman (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch in "Sherlock"
From left: Laura Prepon, Alice Cooper and Topher Grace in "That '70s Show"
Thandie Newton and Rodrigo Santoro in "Westworld"
Alex Newell (left) and Jane Levy as in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in "Law & Order: SVU"
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in "Law & Order: SVU"
RuPaul of "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt's Creek."
From left: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy in "Schitt's Creek"
From left: Dan Levy, Catherine O'Cara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy in "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt's Creek"
Lauren Ambrose in "Servant"
A scene from "Tiny House Nation"
A scene from "Tiny House Nation"
For a classic hit series that deals in political scheming and bloodshed, try “I, Claudius.” Based on the books “I, Claudius” and “Claudius the God” by Robert Graves, the 12-episode 1976 BBC2 production deals with the scheming lives and threatening times of the Roman emperors Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero, seen through a lens that makes them seem like our contemporaries. The aged Claudius, in the process of being poisoned by his unpleasant wife/niece, Agrippina and her son Nero, is the narrator and central character. He’s played by Derek Jacobi; other roles are taken by a veritable who's who of gifted British actors, including Siân Phillips as the scheming poisoner Livia; Patricia Quinn as Livilla; John Hurt as Caligula; Patrick Stewart as Sejanus; and John Rhys-Davies as Macro. Graves knew his history and made it entertaining, as did writer Jack Pulman and director Herbert Wise. It’s a thoroughly binge-worthy tale. DVD sets are available from PBS, Amazon and elsewhere; or you can stream it on Acorn TV or Amazon Prime Video. By Sarah Bryan Miller
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
abertrand@post-dispatch.com