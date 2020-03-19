'I Claudius'
For a classic hit series that deals in political scheming and bloodshed, try “I, Claudius.” Based on the books “I, Claudius” and “Claudius the God” by Robert Graves, the 12-episode 1976 BBC2 production deals with the scheming lives and threatening times of the Roman emperors Augustus, Tiberius, Caligula, Claudius and Nero, seen through a lens that makes them seem like our contemporaries. The aged Claudius, in the process of being poisoned by his unpleasant wife/niece, Agrippina and her son Nero, is the narrator and central character. He’s played by Derek Jacobi; other roles are taken by a veritable who's who of gifted British actors, including Siân Phillips as the scheming poisoner Livia; Patricia Quinn as Livilla; John Hurt as Caligula; Patrick Stewart as Sejanus; and John Rhys-Davies as Macro. Graves knew his history and made it entertaining, as did writer Jack Pulman and director Herbert Wise. It’s a thoroughly binge-worthy tale. DVD sets are available from PBS, Amazon and elsewhere; or you can stream it on Acorn TV or Amazon Prime Video. By Sarah Bryan Miller

