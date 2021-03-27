'I couldn't let the guy kill her,' says neighbor who shot man to death in Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue following an hourslong argument with his girlfriend, witnesses said.

The man, whom police have not identified, was listed on the police report as a suspect in the 6:15 p.m. shooting.

A witness said three men from the neighborhood got involved in the dispute and the man got a gun from his vehicle and told the men to get their hands off of him and leave him alone. One of the neighborhood men walked away but returned with a gun and shot the man in the head.

A 63-year-old man who lives nearby identified himself as the shooter in an interview with the Post-Dispatch. He said he wished it hadn't happened but that he felt he had no choice.

"He was choking the girl," the neighbor said Saturday. "No one was helping. He pulled out an AK (47). I couldn't let him kill her. He was choking her ... as far as I could tell."

The neighbor said he was taken in by police for questioning and then released.

The dead man's girlfriend, who identified herself only as Melissa, said, "They killed him. It was not self-defense."