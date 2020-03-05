i9 Sports is a youth sports organization in St. Louis offering flag football, soccer and T-ball programs in West County, Chesterfield and South County.

9220 Arban Drive; i9sports.com; 314-782-1780

Summer Basketball Chesterfield • One day per week. June 14-July 26. Ages 4-12, $140.

Summer Flag Football South County • One day per week. June 27-Aug. 8. Ages 4-12, $140.

Imagine Arts Academy

Imagine Arts' unique approach teaches your child art concepts and techniques but with a twist. The camps strive to broaden children's understanding of the world and sharpen their critical thinking skills by focusing on art as a problem-solving tool, as a career path, as a way to understand different places and cultures and more.

8420 Olive Boulevard, Suite R; imagineartsacademy.com; 314-991-8000

Crayola Artist’s Passport at Hazelwood Parks and Rec • Explore far-off places and learn about the people who live there, from the Americas to the Ivory Coast, from the cosmopolitan to the countryside. Make different masterpieces each day, such as drums, masks, canvases, prints, buses and more. June 22-26. Ages 5-12, $235.

Crayola World of Design at SLU • Take a journey to the farthest reaches of the imagination while learning about the rainforest, Hollywood, Mars and a futuristic city. Experiment with Crayola products and a wide variety of art techniques like sculpting, collage and mixed media. July 13-17. Ages 5-12, $260.