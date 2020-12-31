Ian Froeb: Putting the kids to bed and then just sitting wherever, staring into the middle distance for a while

Nine months of quarantine without play dates or playgrounds, without babysitters for date nights. Nine months of Netflix, Disney+ and, oh, look, great, the 7-year-old figured out that “Paw Patrol” is on CBS All Access, to which Dad subscribed only because he is a Grade-A "Star Trek" Dork, and now the 3-year-old is watching “Paw Patrol,” and, yes, it’s OK, it’s totally fine, Daddy’s on deadline, watch another “Paw Patrol,” please.

Ask me to share some facts about Minecraft. You can make your own golems, apparently.

Oh, I grew a beard. Not too long. I like it, I think. I like being a beard guy. I like having to remember to order beard conditioner (which is not to be confused with beard shampoo) and beard balm (which is not to be confused with beard oil).

Whenever there’s a problem ‘round Adventure Bay, Ryder and his team of pups will come and save the day.

I finally seasoned that cast-iron pan.