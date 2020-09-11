A trip to a shaved ice stand left us craving more, so our 10-year-old daughter went searching online for a solution. Behold the hand-cranked ice shaver and snow-cone machine, which does the job relatively easily for a little more than $20. The kids love taking turns cranking the machine and making “snow.” You can buy syrups, but you can easily make your own with sugar, water and drink mix packets. My only complaint is that it’s a bit noisy, and my co-workers wouldn’t normally grind ice at 10 a.m. mere feet from my workspace. Well, maybe food writer Daniel Neman would. But as long as the kids shave me some ice for an alcoholic drink later on, I’m good. We found it for $20.89 on Amazon. (Valerie Schremp Hahn)
