If Carlson and Bader have a solid spring, what of O'Neill and Thomas? And what about Fowler?

Q: If Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader have good spring trainings or are already penciled in, then what happens if Tyler O'Neill and/or Lane Thomas have good springs as well? … Have the Cardinals talked to Dexter Fowler about being traded or sitting on bench if he doesn't do well in spring?

A: If Carlson and Harrison Bader have good spring trainings, they're going to play. And they might even play with mediocre spring trainings. As for the rest, Fowler has the upper hand because he is the regular right fielder until he's not. He's aware there are younger legs behind him, but he will be given the shot, if healthy, to retain his job. It seemed we were in this same fix this past season, and none of the names you mentioned had a good season. To have all five back again doesn't engender a lot of confidence. But management may feel that the shortened 2020 season wasn't a true test. I still think the outfield needs some help.