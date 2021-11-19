Ill. woman indicted in death of 5 children in fire

An East St. Louis woman was charged Friday in connection with the death of five children who died in an apartment fire in August.

A grand jury in St. Clair County, Illinois, handed up an indictment of 34-year-old Sabrina Dunigan, accusing her of leaving the children alone in the apartment at 560 North 29th Street before a fire broke out shortly before 2:39 a.m. on August 6, 2021.

Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the second floor apartment fire.

“My office takes seriously its responsibility to seek justice for the irresponsible and criminal acts leading to the avoidable deaths of these five young children," St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric said in a statement Friday.

The children who died were Loy-el Dunigan, 2; Jabari Johnson, 4; twin 8-year-old girls, Heaven and Neveah “Veah” Dunigan; and Deontae Davis, 9.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said in August four of the children died at the scene. A fifth died at a St. Louis hospital.