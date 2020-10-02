Illinois’ hidden bayou

Rising tall from the murky green waters, massive bald cypress trees — some that have grown for thousands of years — towered above us as we paddled the canoe. Another swamp-loving tree, the tupelo, is also prevalent in the lush landscape along with thickets of buttonbush and blooming marshmallow.
The Cache River feels mystical — more like a Louisiana bayou or the Florida Everglades than Southern Illinois.
Totaling more than 14,314 acres, the Cache River State Natural Area, America’s northern-most cypress swamp, is spread out across Johnson and Pulaski counties and just a few short hours from St. Louis. The canoe trip takes visitors through the Lower Cache River Swamps, which is between the small villages of Karnak and Ullin in Pulaski County.
Cypress trees are distinctive with their flared buttresses and many “knees” or protrusions that grow from the trees’ roots and stick out above the water. One of the trees as we rowed across Eagle Pond boasted “209 knees” on a wooden, well-worn sign. Another cypress in the Cache wetlands holds the state title for oldest tree. It’s also the largest of its species in Illinois. See it as we did at the midway point on our winding canoe trip through the wetlands or drive to a nearby boardwalk on Lower Cache River Access Road.
Deer, beaver, otters, muskrat, wild turkey and bald eagles are among the animals that live in the swamp. The Cache, designated in 1996 as one of America’s 15 wetlands of international importance, is also critical to migratory waterfowl and shorebirds.
On the day we floated the 4.6-mile canoe loop, we saw a majestic blue heron, an egret, lots of turtles and also a wood duck, one that eluded the camouflaged duck hunters who got to Eagle Pond in the wee hours, long before we did. An unwelcome spider also hopped along for a ride in our canoe, and some non-native Asian carp startled us with their jumps — thankfully there are no alligators in this bayou. Mostly we just sat back and took in the peacefulness and beauty of the Cache River.
Cache Bayou Outfitters, a nonprofit organization, rents canoes and kayaks for self-guided and guided tours. Paddling instruction, life jackets and paddles are included. Located in the last stilt house on the righthand side of the river on Dean Lane (just trust your GPS, you are in the right place), tours start and end at the rental site.
There are no amenities at the rental place, so don’t forget bug spray, sunscreen, water and binoculars for birdwatching.
Skill level • Easy to moderate. The river is very slow moving but expect strenuous paddling and a lot of twists and turns.
More info • cachebayououtfitters.com
Cost • $25-$45
— Norma Klingsick
