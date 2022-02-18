Imagine Dragons, Grandson

Imagine Dragons’ “Mercury World Tour” is one of the first big arena concerts to come this way in 2022. The band teamed up with super-producer Rick Rubin for its latest album, “Mercury — Act 1,” the band’s first since “Origins” (2018). “This whole record is about high highs and low lows, and that’s where the name ‘Mercury’ came from,” frontman Dan Reynolds said in a statement. “So that’s what this record is really about, is dealing with grief, dealing with losing people and also celebrating life.” By Kevin C. Johnson