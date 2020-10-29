 Skip to main content
IMPACT PLAYERS FOR MU BASKETBALL?
Texas A M Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Dru Smith, right, passes the ball around Texas A&M's Jay Jay Chandler, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Texas A&M won the game 66-64. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

QUESTION: Chang, Wilmore or Buggs - who do you expect to be the biggest impact newcomer this year? Tilmon, Pinson or Smith(dealer's choice) - who do you expect to be the biggest impact returning player?

MATTER: Buggs no doubt among the new faces. I'm not sure Chang or Wilmore will get regular minutes. Buggs could start and serve as the primary ball-handler. They have big plans for his role.

Dru Smith is probably the most complete guard among the returning players when you look at scoring, playmaking and defense. Pinson has more upside as a scorer, but Smith is probably more consistent and balanced. As long as he's healthy, Tilmon is the one guy who can do things nobody else on the roster can do. He's the only big man with his combination of size and skill. But it's almost always been about potential with Tilmon. If he can just become a reliable player - a steady contributor good for 12-15 points, 8 rebounds, a couple blocks in about 25 minutes - that would have a major impact on this team.

