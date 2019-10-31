In Motion Conference
Congratulations to our Pitch Competition Finalists! Come and hear their pitch at the In Motion Conference this Saturday. One of them will win insane prizes including 1 year of office space and...
When 8:30 a.m. Saturday • Where Covo, 401 Pine Street • How much $100-$125 • More info inmotionconference.com
Amateur filmmakers and hobbyists can learn from the pros at the daylong In Motion Filmmaking Conference. More than 30 people who make a living in and around the worlds of film and television will discuss their experiences and offer advice on how to make it — or get a good start — in the tough-to-crack entertainment industry, including YouTube. Lunch is provided, and there will be a pitch competition (competitors chosen in advance) and a networking-friendly happy hour to conclude. By Daniel Neman