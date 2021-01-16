 Skip to main content
Individuals with medical conditions that put them at greater risk
Any adult with

  • cancer
  • chronic kidney disease
  • COPD
  • heart conditions
  • weakened immune system due to organ transplant
  • severe obesity (BMI>40)
  • pregnancy
  • sickle cell disease
  • type 2 diabetes mellitus

Individuals with

  • intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome 
