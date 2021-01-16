Individuals with medical conditions that put them at greater risk Jan 16, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Any adult withcancerchronic kidney diseaseCOPDheart conditionsweakened immune system due to organ transplantsevere obesity (BMI>40)pregnancysickle cell diseasetype 2 diabetes mellitusIndividuals withintellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome 0 comments Tags Obesity Immune System Bmi Medicine Anatomy Dietetics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Phase 1B - Tier 2: Protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness Jan 16, 2018 Older adults and those with medical conditions that put them at higher risk.