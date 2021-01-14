INDOOR PRACTICE FACILITY COMING ALONG?

Q: Has there been any groundbreaking news on the new indoor practice facility? One that may actually have a 100+ yard football field.

A: The athletics department has until late January to report back to the Board of Curators in terms of budget, location, structural plans, etc. MU has already secured the $10 million donation plus a few more million to finance the project. I was told they expect the project to cost at least $20 million, maybe more depending on the exact location. Wherever they plan to build the facility it will indeed feature a 100-yard field, as opposed to the current 70-yard field inside the Devine Pavilion.