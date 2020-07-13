Head west on Interstate 70, just past Wentzville, and you’ll find the exit for Innsbrook Resort. The gated community houses custom homes, iconic A-frame chalets and condos, all nestled in the woods or along the shores of one of 100 lakes. Founder Ed Boyce fell in love with the A-frame chalets he saw while living in Colorado. When he returned to Missouri, he bought land in Warren County and in 1971 made his dream of building a weekend getaway for busy St. Louisans come true.

You can find homes or condos to rent at innsbrookvacations.com.

The resort has everything you need for recreation. The centerpiece? Lake living. Big motors are not allowed, so it doesn’t have that hectic, slightly dangerous feel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Instead, pontoons, sailboats, kayaks and canoes rule the day. You can rent canoes and kayaks from the resort, and you can often find someone to rent you a bigger boat if you ask around. You can fish or swim; jumping off a pier seems to be a preferred activity for youngsters. There are lovely small beaches sprinkled throughout. Near the condos, you’ll find the larger beaches. We also found loud music, drinking and some rather boisterous young adults (not that there’s anything wrong with that; just not our scene with the kids in tow).

Hiking trails are plentiful, and a handy pocket guide you can download or pick up at several locations can get you to them. Take the guide with you because although the maps are well-documented, the trails can be hard to follow.