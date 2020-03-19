From left: Dick York, Agnes Moorehead and Elizabeth Montgomery in "Bewitched"
From left: Helen George, Stephen McGann, Lisa Ellis and Jennifer Kirby in "Call the Midwife"
Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne in "Carnival Row"
Coach
Monica Aldama and Navarro College cheerleaders in "Cheer"
Navarro cheerleaders in "Cheer"
A scene from "Leslie Jones: Time Machine"
A scene from "Leslie Jones: Time Machine"
Milo Parker in "The Durrells in Corfu"
From left: Josh O'Connor, Elli Tringou, Daisy Waterstone, Milo Parker and Alexis Georgoulis in "The Durrells in Corfu"
From left: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and D'Arcy Carden in "The Good Place"
Claire Danes in "Homeland"
Sophia Lillis in "I Am Not Okay With This"
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed in "Love Is Blind"
Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in "The Outsider"
Martin Freeman (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch in "Sherlock"
From left: Laura Prepon, Alice Cooper and Topher Grace in "That '70s Show"
Thandie Newton and Rodrigo Santoro in "Westworld"
Alex Newell (left) and Jane Levy as in "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in "Law & Order: SVU"
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in "Law & Order: SVU"
RuPaul of "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt's Creek."
From left: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy in "Schitt's Creek"
From left: Dan Levy, Catherine O'Cara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy in "Schitt's Creek"
Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara in "Schitt's Creek"
Lauren Ambrose in "Servant"
A scene from "Tiny House Nation"
A scene from "Tiny House Nation"
Issa Rae in "Insecure"
Photo by Justina Mintz, HBO
Issa Rae has been making herself a movie star lately with roles in “The Photograph,” “The Lovebirds” and “Little,” and it seemed her HBO series “Insecure” had taken a back seat. The third season aired in 2018, and I’m hard pressed to remember what went down in the life and loves of Rae’s character, also named Issa. So I’m bingeing now to reacquaint myself and get up to speed as the Season 4 premiere approaches April 12.
By Kevin C. Johnson
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
abertrand@post-dispatch.com