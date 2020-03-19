'Insecure'
0 comments

'Insecure'

  • 0
"Insecure"

Issa Rae in "Insecure"

Issa Rae has been making herself a movie star lately with roles in “The Photograph,” “The Lovebirds” and “Little,” and it seemed her HBO series “Insecure” had taken a back seat. The third season aired in 2018, and I’m hard pressed to remember what went down in the life and loves of Rae’s character, also named Issa. So I’m bingeing now to reacquaint myself and get up to speed as the Season 4 premiere approaches April 12. By Kevin C. Johnson

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports