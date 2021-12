When 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11; 2 p.m. Dec. 12 • Where Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main Street, Edwardsville • How much $12-$15 • More info wildeytheatre.com

Sing along at an interactive screening of “White Christmas,” the 1954 holiday classic starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. Audience members will get a bag filled with props to use during the movie. Arrive 30 minutes early to test your knowledge of Christmas movie trivia. By Valerie Schremp Hahn