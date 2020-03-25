You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum
0 comments

International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum

International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum

The IPHF was set to open a new exhibition on March 21, but they are now offering it as a 360-degree virtual tour online. The exhibition, “Masterworks: Highlights from the IPHF Collection” features iconic images from more than 50 years and celebrates 55 years of the IPHF.

 IPHF

The IPHF was set to open a new exhibition on March 21, but they are now offering it as a 360-degree virtual tour online. The exhibition, “Masterworks: Highlights from the IPHF Collection” features iconic images from more than 50 years and celebrates 55 years of the IPHF. 

Members and active military can access it for free, and “admission” is $10 for non-members and $5 for seniors and children. They’ll also host their first virtual lecture via Zoom on Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 p.m. The lecture, "Chasing the Light with Jack Curran–A Fireside Chat" features Curran sharing his photography of his travels and portfolios from the past five years. The lecture is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

More info iphf.org

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri
Coronavirus

Go fish: No permit required starting Friday in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports