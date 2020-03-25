International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum

The IPHF was set to open a new exhibition on March 21, but they are now offering it as a 360-degree virtual tour online. The exhibition, “Masterworks: Highlights from the IPHF Collection” features iconic images from more than 50 years and celebrates 55 years of the IPHF.

Members and active military can access it for free, and “admission” is $10 for non-members and $5 for seniors and children. They’ll also host their first virtual lecture via Zoom on Saturday, April 4 at 1:30 p.m. The lecture, "Chasing the Light with Jack Curran–A Fireside Chat" features Curran sharing his photography of his travels and portfolios from the past five years. The lecture is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

More info iphf.org

