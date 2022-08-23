 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Introduction

The concert gods are truly gifting St. Louis in September. Though summer is winding down, the shows are stacked up like it’s peak concert season all over again.

September will include a rare St. Louis show by Pitbull, the arrival of a much-delayed Pearl Jam show, the debut of R&B breakout star Giveon, a return of country favorite Luke Bryan, a quick turnaround from $uicideboy$, a headlining set by Yola, fresh arena shows by Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots, and much more. Here are some of the shows you can't miss.

