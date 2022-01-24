Introduction

Nelly burst through to the top with his breakthrough 2000 album, “Country Grammar,” but he was clearly only warming up.

Two years later, he returned with his anticipated sophomore album, “Nellyville.”

For “Nellyville,” the St. Louis superstar pulled out all the stops, bringing in Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Kelly Rowland, Beanie Sigel, Freeway and Just Blaze. The blockbuster album stayed at the top of the charts with more than 7 million copies sold, thanks to songs including "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma," "Air Force Ones," "Pimp Juice" and "Roc the Mic" (remix).

Nelly also earned his first and second Grammy Awards for “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma.”

Along with “Nellyville” (June 25), here are some other albums turning 20 in 2022.